Ukraine war: Severomorsk blast shakes Russia's naval fleet | Kyiv attacks 5 Russian military bases

Ukraine on Sunday (June 1) launched a "large-scale" attack to destroy Russian jets and its airbases as it geared up for talks in Istanbul with Moscow counterparts on Monday (June 2) to explore hope of a ceasefire. The operation, named, 'Operation Spider’s Web' was carried out by Ukraine’s security service (SBU), targeted four airbases in what could be the most damaging drone strike of the three-year war. Confirming the strike, an SBU source said, “Enemy strategic bombers are burning en masse in Russia — this is the result of a special operation by the SBU.”