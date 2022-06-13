Ukraine war: Battle in Luhansk but farms under threat | What farmers are saying

Published: Jun 13, 2022, 03:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
As the Russian and Ukrainian troops continue to fight in eastern Ukraine, farmers in the Luhansk region have been facing a looming threat. The constant shelling and rocket-firing also leave behind a fire trail, and farmers are left to put it out.
