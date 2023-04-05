Ukraine vows to avenge the victims of Bucha massacre by Russians | World at War

This week mark's exactly a year since the Russian forces withdrew from Bucha. Everyone knew this war was going to be bloody. But what no one expected was the scale of the killings. As in any war, it is the common people who pay the ultimate price. Russia & Ukraine are two nations that are joined at the hip. With deep cultural and spiritual shared heritage. But this war has ripped people apart. A faith that has been a common shared heritage of the Russian & Ukrainian people is now under threat because of the deep political differences that have emerged in this war. Mohammed Saleh gets you this report.