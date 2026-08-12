/Ukraine Strikes Russia’s Black Sea Naval Base as Moscow Intensifies Attacks

The Russia-Ukraine war has witnessed another major escalation after Ukraine carried out an overnight strike on Novorossiysk, a key Russian Black Sea port and naval base. According to Ukrainian officials, the operation involved missiles, aerial drones and sea drones, targeting Russian air-defence systems and port infrastructure. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the operation as unique and said it targeted what he called a major remaining stronghold of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. The attack reportedly damaged several buildings in Novorossiysk, including schools and a college, prompting local authorities to declare a state of emergency. Russia’s southern Krasnodar region also came under a major drone attack, with the regional governor saying several hundred drones were involved. Meanwhile, fuel shortages are reportedly emerging in Moscow and surrounding areas, with some petrol stations experiencing shortages. Ukraine has also accused Russia of intensifying strikes on fuel and logistical infrastructure, including petrol stations. Elsewhere, Ukrainian authorities reported Russian drone attacks in Zaporizhzhia, while Zelenskyy warned that Russia could be preparing for another military mobilisation. Moscow has denied the claim. Zelenskyy also accused Russia of using North Korean ballistic missiles in overnight attacks on Ukraine, including strikes targeting Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia. Watch the full report for the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war, Black Sea naval operations, Russian attacks, Ukrainian drone strikes and the growing military escalation.