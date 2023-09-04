Ukraine President Zelensky sacks Defence Minister, calls move 'new approach' | World News | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
Ukrainian President Vladimir has announced that he's replacing the Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov. He said that the move is a new approach in the Ministry, he will replace him with Rustem Umerov this week.

