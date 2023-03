Ukraine MP Sviatoslav Yurash has spoken to WION and detailed the situation in his country. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, he pointed to the role India can play. Sviatoslav Yurash, 27 years old is a member of Servant of the People party. He studied in Poland and in Kolkata. Sviatoslav Yurash, 27 years old is a member of Servant of the People party .He studied in Poland and in Kolkata.