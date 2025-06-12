Published: Jun 12, 2025, 23:06 IST | Updated: Jun 12, 2025, 23:06 IST
Ukraine Loses Ground Under Intense Fire
Ukrainian forces, stretched thin across multiple fronts, are being forced into retreat. Sumy’s fall would deliver a devastating blow: Russia would grab a strategic buffer and sever key northern supply routes. If Sumy falls, it exposes deeper territorial nerves: Dnipro, Kharkiv, and even Odesa risk deeper strikes. The frozen front is thawing in Moscow’s favour, and Ukraine’s war effort could unravel before long.