Ukraine Loses Ground Under Intense Fire

Ukrainian forces, stretched thin across multiple fronts, are being forced into retreat. Sumy’s fall would deliver a devastating blow: Russia would grab a strategic buffer and sever key northern supply routes. If Sumy falls, it exposes deeper territorial nerves: Dnipro, Kharkiv, and even Odesa risk deeper strikes. The frozen front is thawing in Moscow’s favour, and Ukraine’s war effort could unravel before long.