LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Ukraine hit with 597 drones, 26 cruise missiles: 2 killed, 26 injured
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 12, 2025, 16:15 IST | Updated: Jul 12, 2025, 16:15 IST
Ukraine hit with 597 drones, 26 cruise missiles: 2 killed, 26 injured
Videos Jul 12, 2025, 16:15 IST

Ukraine hit with 597 drones, 26 cruise missiles: 2 killed, 26 injured

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Russia unleashed 597 drones and 26 missiles, killing two, injuring at least 20, and damaging civilian infrastructure.

Trending Topics

trending videos