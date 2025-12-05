/Ukraine: Four Unidentified Military-style Drones Fly Towards Zelensky's Plane

A major security scare unfolded in Dublin as four military-style drones breached a no-fly zone moments after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s aircraft landed. The unidentified UAVs flew directly toward the expected flight path, then circled a secretly deployed Irish Navy vessel protecting the visit. Gardaí are investigating whether the drones launched from Dublin’s northeast coast or an offshore vessel. The high-spec drones have raised concerns of a possible hybrid attack, mirroring similar European incidents.