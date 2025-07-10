LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Ukraine eyes legalising pornography to fuel its war machine
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 10, 2025, 21:45 IST | Updated: Jul 10, 2025, 21:45 IST
Ukraine eyes legalising pornography to fuel its war machine
Videos Jul 10, 2025, 21:45 IST

Ukraine eyes legalising pornography to fuel its war machine

In a controversial move, Ukraine is exploring the legalisation of pornography as a revenue-generating strategy to support its war-torn economy and military funding.

Trending Topics

trending videos