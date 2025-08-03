LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Ukraine Anti-Corruption Agencies Uncover Major Drone Procurement Graft Scandal
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 03, 2025, 09:29 IST | Updated: Aug 03, 2025, 09:29 IST
Ukraine Anti-Corruption Agencies Uncover Major Drone Procurement Graft Scandal
Videos Aug 03, 2025, 09:29 IST

Ukraine Anti-Corruption Agencies Uncover Major Drone Procurement Graft Scandal

Anticorruption agencies arrest four suspects after government forced to backtrack on push to strip them of autonomy.

Trending Topics

trending videos