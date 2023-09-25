UK: Rishi Sunak expected to axe flagship HS2 rail project; Tory backlash against scrapping line

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 03:05 PM IST
UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing heavy criticism from his own peers and party members over the High Speed rail project as soon as wanted to scrap the flagship rail project that may cost the British more than $122 billion.

