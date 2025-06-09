UK regulator eyes crypto ETF access for retail investors

The UK’s financial regulator is considering lifting the retail ban on crypto-linked exchange-traded products (ETPs), potentially opening the door for wider access to Bitcoin and Ether ETFs. The move follows a sharp rise in crypto market activity in the U.S. under President Trump and could help the UK remain competitive. While retail investors may soon access crypto ETFs, the FCA will still restrict other crypto derivatives. Meanwhile, delays to the UK’s digital pound project contrast with faster CBDC rollouts in countries like China.