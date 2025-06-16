LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /UK PM Keir Starmer appoints MI6 spy agency's first-ever female chief
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 16, 2025, 17:11 IST | Updated: Jun 16, 2025, 17:11 IST
UK PM Keir Starmer appoints MI6 spy agency's first-ever female chief
Videos Jun 16, 2025, 17:11 IST

UK PM Keir Starmer appoints MI6 spy agency's first-ever female chief

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announces Blaise Metreweli as the first female chief of MI6, marking a historic moment for the UK’s Secret Intelligence Service. Watch for more details!

Trending Topics

trending videos