LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /UK PM Keir Starmer and French president Macron announce plans for a peacekeeping force in Ukraine
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 10, 2025, 23:30 IST | Updated: Jul 10, 2025, 23:30 IST
UK PM Keir Starmer and French president Macron announce plans for a peacekeeping force in Ukraine
Videos Jul 10, 2025, 23:30 IST

UK PM Keir Starmer and French president Macron announce plans for a peacekeeping force in Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron have jointly announced a European peacekeeping force ready to deploy in Ukraine post-ceasefire.

Trending Topics

trending videos