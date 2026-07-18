/UK-Pak tensions: Pakistan refuses convicted child rapist's return

The United Kingdom is facing growing political pressure after Pakistan refused to accept the deportation of convicted child rapist Shabir Ahmed despite Britain revoking his citizenship. Opposition parties, including Reform UK and the Conservative Party, have urged the Labour government to suspend foreign aid and impose visa restrictions on Pakistan until it accepts Ahmed's return. The controversy has intensified after reports revealed that the UK approved a new aid package for Pakistan while negotiations over Ahmed's deportation remain unresolved. British officials insist the aid is meant for humanitarian programs, while political leaders continue demanding tougher action.