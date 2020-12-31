UK medical adviser: One dose of AstraZeneca vaccine should be 70% effective after 21 days

Dec 31, 2020, 02.10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
One dose of Oxford/AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine is around 70% effective after 21 days and before the second dose is given, a British doctor involved in the approval of the vaccine said on Wednesday (December 30).
