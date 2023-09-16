UK: London celebrates Batman Day; Ben Affleck's 'Justice League' costume on display | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 08:15 PM IST
DC fans in London are bound to have the best time this weekend as they are marking the 15th anniversary of The Dark Knight movie. The Batman exhibition has opened in Central London. The London event celebrates Batman Day.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos