UK inflation hits nearly 30-year high, consumer prices edge up to 5.5%

Feb 16, 2022, 07:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Inflation in the UK has reached the highest level for nearly three decades as the cost of living continues to rise. The Office for National Statistics said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation reached 5.5% in January, up from 5.4% in December.
