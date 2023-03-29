UK: Imran Khan's ex wife Jemima says unidentified men tried to enter her London home
Jemima Goldsmith, first wife of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said her apartment in London was subject to a break-in attempt. The incident occurred in the middle of the night as the perpetrators remain on the run. Goldsmith took to Twitter to share images of the men who had reportedly stormed into her place and asked the netizens for identification. "If you can identify them, then please let me know," she tweeted.