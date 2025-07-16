LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /UK high court lifts superinjunction on Afghan data breach case
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 16, 2025, 08:29 IST | Updated: Jul 16, 2025, 08:29 IST
UK high court lifts superinjunction on Afghan data breach case
Videos Jul 16, 2025, 08:29 IST

UK high court lifts superinjunction on Afghan data breach case

A British court has lifted the unprecedented super injunction on the reporting of a military data leak in 2022 that risked the lives of hundreds of thousands of Afghans.

Trending Topics

trending videos