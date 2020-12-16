U.K. foreign secretary Raab on 4-day visit to India, likely to meet India's PM Modi

Dec 16, 2020, 11.55 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
United Kingdom's foreign secretary Dominic Raab, who is on a 4-day visit to India is expected to meet India's Prime Minster Narendra Modi. Dominic Raab held bilateral talks with his India counterpart S. Jaishankar on Tuesday.
Read in App