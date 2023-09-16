UK falls behind its Paris Agreement goals as it needs to reduce its emissions by 68% by 2030

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 10:50 PM IST
The 2015 Paris Climate Agreement - 197 nations agreed to limit global temperature rise. The goal can only be reached if net emissions can be reduced to zero by 2050 and to do that bit the UK government has made some provisions but there is still a long way to go.

