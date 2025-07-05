LOGIN
  Wion
  Videos
  UK F-35B fighter jet: Stranded jet becomes unexpected star in Indian tourism campaign
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 05, 2025, 10:00 IST | Updated: Jul 05, 2025, 10:00 IST
Videos Jul 05, 2025, 10:00 IST

A British F-35B, a short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) variant of the Lockheed Martin-built fifth-generation aircraft, has been grounded in Kerala for nearly three weeks.

