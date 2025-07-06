LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /UK F-35 moved to hangar at Thiruvananthapuram airport, UK team in Kerala assess damage
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 06, 2025, 20:15 IST | Updated: Jul 06, 2025, 20:15 IST
UK F-35 moved to hangar at Thiruvananthapuram airport, UK team in Kerala assess damage
Videos Jul 06, 2025, 20:15 IST

UK F-35 moved to hangar at Thiruvananthapuram airport, UK team in Kerala assess damage

A UK F-35 fighter jet was moved to a hangar at Thiruvananthapuram Airport after a technical incident, while team from UK has arrived in Kerala for damage assessment.

Trending Topics

trending videos