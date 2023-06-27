UK: Deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda will cost $215,035 per person
Britain's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda will cost £169,000 ($215,035) per person, according to the first detailed government assessment of a high-stakes promise to tackle record numbers of people arriving in small boats. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservative government wants to send thousands of migrants more than 4,000 miles (6,400 km) away to Rwanda as part of a deal with the central African country agreed last year.