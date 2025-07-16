UK Biobank Completes First 100,000 Full‑Body Scans, Landmark Leap in Disease Research

After an 11-year push costing around £60 million, the UK Biobank has fully scanned 100,000 volunteers—capturing over a billion anonymized MRI, X‑ray, and ultrasound images of organs, bones, blood vessels, and fat distribution. Scientists can now link anatomical data with genetics, lifestyle, and health records. Early findings include biomarkers for dementia, heart disease, alcohol’s impact on brain structure, and AI tools for aneurysm detection, revolutionizing diagnostics and prevention