UK: Asylum seekers in dire conditions, rights group slams government's migration plans

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 06:15 PM IST
The UK government is set to move ahead with its plans to tackle illegal migration despite strong objections from rights groups. Human Rights watch says that asylum seekers are facing inadequate living conditions in the temporary housing provided by the government the group released a hundred page report criticizing the living conditions from migrants and long-standing policy failings the rights organization interviewed more than 50 Asylum seekers in England and according to the report the people placed in hotel accommodations are also facing serious habitability problems families are reported to be struggling to provide their children with an adequate diet.

