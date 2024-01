Ugandan Paralympian, Husnah Kukundakwe, at the tender age of 16, has become a beacon of hope, shattering stereotypes, and inspiring many, especially those with disabilities. Born without her right forearm and impairment to her left hand, Kukundakwe’s journey in the aquatic world began when she was barely three. Today, she stands as the youngest Paralympian at the Tokyo Games, a title she achieved at 14.