Published: Aug 06, 2025, 11:59 IST | Updated: Aug 06, 2025, 11:59 IST
Videos Aug 06, 2025, 11:59 IST
Uber rich Indians still prefer real estate & gold
India's economic affluence is forcing global brokerages to bet on the world's fastest growing major economy. But while the uber rich get richer, there's another shadow that's lurking for the rest. Take a look as we explore India's wealth snapshot and assess the opportunities and risks. A new report by global investment firm Bernstein paints a picture of rapid affluence.