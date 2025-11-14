LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Uber Introduces In-App Video Recording for Drivers

Uber Introduces In-App Video Recording for Drivers

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 14, 2025, 23:38 IST | Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 23:38 IST
Uber Introduces In-App Video Recording for Drivers
Uber is piloting a new in-app video recording feature for drivers in India. This feature aims to enhance safety, transparency, and accountability for both riders and drivers.

Trending Topics

trending videos