LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /UAE golden visa bonanza: Available for Indians & Bangladeshi nationals
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 08, 2025, 19:15 IST | Updated: Jul 08, 2025, 19:15 IST
UAE golden visa bonanza: Available for Indians & Bangladeshi nationals
Videos Jul 08, 2025, 19:15 IST

UAE golden visa bonanza: Available for Indians & Bangladeshi nationals

UAE unveils lifetime Golden Visa for Indians at a one-time payment of ₹23 lakh, requiring no property investment.

Trending Topics

trending videos