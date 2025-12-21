/U.S.-Venezuela: Second U.S. tanker seizure off Venezuela Amid Trump’s Maduro pressure

U.S.-Venezuela: The United States has seized a second oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, intensifying President Trump’s campaign of pressure on President Maduro’s government. The move is part of a broader blockade strategy aimed at restricting Venezuela’s oil exports and increasing economic and diplomatic pressure on Maduro’s regime. The seizures have heightened tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela, with Washington signaling its determination to target key revenue sources for the Maduro government.