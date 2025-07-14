LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /U.S. to Send Patriot Missiles, Batteries to Kyiv | WION Pulse
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 14, 2025, 23:14 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 23:14 IST
U.S. to Send Patriot Missiles, Batteries to Kyiv | WION Pulse
Videos Jul 14, 2025, 23:14 IST

U.S. to Send Patriot Missiles, Batteries to Kyiv | WION Pulse

U.S. President Donald Trump announced new weapons for Ukraine on Monday, and threatened to hit buyers of Russian exports with sanctions unless Russia agrees a peace deal in 50 days.

Trending Topics

trending videos