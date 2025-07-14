LOGIN
Published: Jul 14, 2025, 20:44 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 20:44 IST
U.S. Joint Drill With Panamanian Police; 3 Army Helicopters Involved
The US military and Panamanian police joined hands to conduct a series of new exercises aimed at guarding the Panama Canal, amid tensions with China.

