LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /U.S. Department of Defense to Get an AI Upgrade | DOD Accelerates AI Integration
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 15, 2025, 19:29 IST | Updated: Jul 15, 2025, 19:29 IST
U.S. Department of Defense to Get an AI Upgrade | DOD Accelerates AI Integration
Videos Jul 15, 2025, 19:29 IST

U.S. Department of Defense to Get an AI Upgrade | DOD Accelerates AI Integration

U.S. Department of Defense to Get an AI Upgrade. Contracts will help upgrade AI adaption.

Trending Topics

trending videos