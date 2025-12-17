/U.S. Chokes Venezuelan Oil Amid Military Escalation Against Maduro Regime

President Donald Trump has ordered a blockade of sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela, sharply escalating pressure on President Nicolas Maduro as the U.S. expands its military presence in the region. Trump says Venezuela is now surrounded by the largest armada ever assembled in South America’s history. The move targets the backbone of Venezuela’s economy, crude oil exports, even as the country reels under severe financial strain and soaring inflation. While Venezuela’s diminished oil output limits the global market impact, analysts warn the blockade raises the risk of further destabilisation and possible military escalation. Caracas has condemned the U.S. action as a grave violation of international law, vowing to take the matter to the United Nations. Oil markets reacted swiftly, with U.S. crude prices climbing amid rising geopolitical tension.