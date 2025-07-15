Typhoon Nari makes landfall in northern Japan

Typhoon Nari crossed the Hokkaido coast on Tuesday, marking the first landfall by a typhoon on Japan’s northern main island since 2016. It brought heavy rainfall and flood-like conditions before weakening to a storm. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the typhoon made landfall near Cape Erimo at the southern tip of Hokkaido around 2 a.m. Watch in for more details!