Published: Jul 07, 2025, 15:15 IST | Updated: Jul 07, 2025, 15:15 IST
Typhoon Danas crosses Taiwan; two dead, at least 300 injured
Typhoon Danas brought heavy winds and torrential rains to parts of Taiwan on early Monday (July 7, 2025), killing two people and injuring more than 300 on the island's densely populated west coast.

