Two terrorists gunned down in a counter-terror operation in Kashmir's Anantnag

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 09:35 PM IST
Today (September 13), a skirmish broke out in South Kashmir's Anantnag district between covert militants and security forces. At the same time, another militant was killed by security personnel during the ongoing anti-militancy operation in Rajouri, increasing the total to two.

