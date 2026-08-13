/TVK urges Centre to withdraw FCRA amendment legislation

Published: Aug 13, 2026, 10:16 IST | Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 10:16 IST
The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution urging the Union government to withdraw the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, in its present form. Led by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, the state government argued that the proposed legislation's strict provisions regarding asset forfeiture, renewal cessations, and oversight could undermine the autonomy of charitable, educational, and medical institutions—particularly those run by minorities.