/TVK minister's bribery claim sparks political storm in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu politics has been rocked by explosive allegations from Finance Minister N. Marie Wilson, who claimed in the Assembly that he paid bribes to secure approvals for educational institutions during the previous DMK government. Wilson said he was a "direct witness" to the alleged corruption and challenged authorities to investigate his claims. Former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi dismissed the allegations as politically motivated and demanded that the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) summon and investigate Wilson over his admission of paying a bribe.