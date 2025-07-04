LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 04, 2025, 10:15 IST | Updated: Jul 04, 2025, 10:15 IST
Turkiye wildfires: 200 homes damaged, more than 50,000 people evacuated
Turkiye wildfires: 200 homes damaged, more than 50,000 people evacuated

A wildfire killed a second person in Turkey’s western Izmir province on Tuesday as blazes raged for a seventh day across several regions. Watch for more details!

