Turkey Wildfire: More than 50,000 people evacuated | Turkiye battles raging wildfires

Turkey Wildfire: A massive wildfire crisis is unfolding in Turkey, forcing more than 50,000 people to evacuate as flames spread rapidly across multiple regions. Emergency services are battling intense heat and strong winds to contain the blaze. Follow WION LIVE for real-time updates, on-ground reports, and expert analysis on this developing emergency in Turkey.