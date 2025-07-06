Published: Jul 06, 2025, 08:30 IST | Updated: Jul 06, 2025, 08:30 IST
Turkey battles raging wildfire, city of Hatay faces widespread blaze
Turkey Wildfire: A massive wildfire crisis is unfolding in Turkey, forcing more than 50,000 people to evacuate as flames spread rapidly across multiple regions. Emergency services are battling intense heat and strong winds to contain the blaze. Follow WION LIVE for real-time updates, on-ground reports, and expert analysis on this developing emergency in Turkey.