Truth Behind 'Canadian Dream' of Indian Students

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 08:05 PM IST
A compelling new documentary titled 'Borrowed Dreams: The Canadian Experience' throws spotlight on the challenges faced by Indian students living in Canada. These difficulties include a housing crisis, infrastructural inadequacies, and a pressing health crisis. Given the students' hesitancy to voice their concerns, WION connected with Yashvarya Mehta, the CEO of Insight, the company behind producing this eye-opening documentary.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos