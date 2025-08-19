LOGIN
Trump-Zelensky Talks: Ukrainian Leader Repeatedly Expresses Thanks

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 19, 2025, 06:59 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 06:59 IST
During the Trump-Zelensky talks in Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his gratitude multiple times, underlining the importance of U.S. support for Ukraine.

