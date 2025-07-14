Published: Jul 14, 2025, 11:30 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 11:30 IST
Trump vs Powell: what happens if he’s removed?
President Trump ramps up the pressure on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, accusing him of mismanaging the Fed and criticizing costly office renovations. With Powell’s future in question, what impact would his removal have on the markets and the dollar? We explore the implications of Trump potentially removing Powell "for cause" and how it could shake up U.S. financial policy. Watch in for more details!