LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Trump vs Harvard: US court halts Trump's ban on international students at Harvard
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 06, 2025, 15:36 IST | Updated: Jun 06, 2025, 15:36 IST
Trump vs Harvard: US court halts Trump's ban on international students at Harvard
Videos Jun 06, 2025, 15:36 IST

Trump vs Harvard: US court halts Trump's ban on international students at Harvard

Harvard University on Thursday (Jun 5) challenged US President Donald Trump’s ban on foreign students at the Ivy League school, adding it to the existing legal action against the Trump administration.

Trending Topics

trending videos