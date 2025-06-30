Trump threatens to cut off NYC funds if Mamdani 'doesn't behave'

Trump threatened to slash federal funding for New York City. If Mamdani quote unquote 'fails to behave' should he win the November 4 Mayoral elections, Trump further called Mamdani a "Pure communist" candidate and commented that his victory was "inconceivable" because of his very background. Mamdani too pushed back against Trump's remarks, saying that he stands firm in his commitment to make NYC affordable. Watch this video to find out more.